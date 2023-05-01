Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Up 4.9%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.85. 6,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 251,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Up 8.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.