SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Given Maintains Rating at VNET Group

VNET Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday, March 6th.

SolarWinds Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 283,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $187.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 127.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 16.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SolarWinds by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 117,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 232,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

