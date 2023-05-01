Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$6.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.13. 877,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,093. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.22%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Articles

