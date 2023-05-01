South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

