Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.35. 954,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.74%.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.14.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $227,000. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

