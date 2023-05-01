SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.49. 3,535,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,681,691. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

