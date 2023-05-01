SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,112 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 4.7% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.55% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000.

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $117.89 on Monday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The stock has a market cap of $971.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $112.86.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

