SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 641.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,620 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after buying an additional 4,090,398 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after buying an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after buying an additional 2,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,094,000 after purchasing an additional 702,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

