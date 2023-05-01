SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Purchased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,968,000 after buying an additional 340,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,515,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,571,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 74,590 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 64,367 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $81.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average is $85.04. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $93.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

