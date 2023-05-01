Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Rating Increased to Outperfrom Under Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report released on Thursday.

TOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares raised Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.70.

Spin Master Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$38.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$30.63 and a 12 month high of C$50.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.90.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total transaction of C$1,325,304.97. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,661 shares of company stock worth $1,326,043. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Featured Stories

