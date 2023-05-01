Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Up to $8.56

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.80. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 510,066 shares.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 96,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

