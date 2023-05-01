St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,159 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,159 ($14.47) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STJPF. HSBC upgraded St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($17.05) to GBX 1,500 ($18.73) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($16.11) to GBX 1,360 ($16.99) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($18.35) to GBX 1,430 ($17.86) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,375.67.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.