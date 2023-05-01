Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given New GBX 880 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 880 ($10.99) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STAN. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Standard Chartered to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.24) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 930.83 ($11.63).

Standard Chartered Stock Down 0.3 %

LON:STAN opened at GBX 628.40 ($7.85) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 924.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.98). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 674 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 643.09.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 2,205.88%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 23,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.75), for a total transaction of £165,723.41 ($206,973.16). In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £103,911.93 ($129,776.36). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 23,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.75), for a total value of £165,723.41 ($206,973.16). Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,239 shares of company stock worth $38,364,700. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Further Reading

