Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,247 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Starbucks worth $128,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $114.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

