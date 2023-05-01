Status (SNT) Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $99.93 million and $1.58 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00027036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,008.97 or 0.99951964 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,849,413,462 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,849,413,461.5370975 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

