Steem 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.81 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $90.80 million and $3.81 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,515.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00307777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00536813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00067811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.00411170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001072 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 432,950,863 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

