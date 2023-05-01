Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.33-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.8 %

STRL stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 310,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $448.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.10 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STRL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $2,053,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,700,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,678. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

