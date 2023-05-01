Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $80.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Datadog Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $67.38 on Friday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $73.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,607,326.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,545,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

