StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management lowered Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Maxim Group downgraded Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Biocept Stock Performance

Shares of BIOC opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.94. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Biocept

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

