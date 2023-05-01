StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVCN. Bloom Burton cut Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Neovasc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Neovasc Stock Performance
Shares of NVCN opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
