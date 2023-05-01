StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.52 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $32.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.