StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.52 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $32.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.16.
Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
