StockNews.com Upgrades Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GKOS. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $60.92.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Glaukos by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Glaukos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

