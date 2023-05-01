Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $7.42

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.61. Studio City International shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 429 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $842.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.
Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
