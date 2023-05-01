Substratum Price Up 52.8% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 52.8% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $214,001.73 and approximately $15.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00027047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018295 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,580.20 or 1.00032053 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00027951 USD and is down -25.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $40.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

