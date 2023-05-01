Summit Financial LLC Acquires 717 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.