Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,208 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PANW opened at $182.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,488.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.69. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Guggenheim cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

