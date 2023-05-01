Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $213.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

