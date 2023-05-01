Summit Financial LLC Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $221.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

