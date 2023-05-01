Summit Financial LLC Has $765,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

