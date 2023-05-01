Summit Financial LLC Purchases 864 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Green Plains by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 714.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1,971.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $34.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

