Summit Financial LLC Sells 3,352 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,120,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,614,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $48.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $49.19.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.