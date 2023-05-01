Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 338,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,529,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a current ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 376,489,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $395,314,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,354,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,971,869.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 15,973,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $16,772,430.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,395,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,565,032.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 376,489,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $395,314,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,354,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,971,869.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 392,659,985 shares of company stock valued at $412,292,984 in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 563.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

