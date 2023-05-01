Susquehanna Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $60.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $88.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WOLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut Wolfspeed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wolfspeed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.54. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $69.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.