Susquehanna Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $230.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.30.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $265.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.54.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

