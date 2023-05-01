SVB Securities Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $458.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at SVB Securities from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.43.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $395.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $283.00 and a 52-week high of $404.31.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Herbst Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.0% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 352.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

