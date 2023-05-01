Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 55.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.74 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

