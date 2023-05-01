Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $157.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.23. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

