TD Securities Boosts Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$130.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMTNF remained flat at $79.50 during trading hours on Monday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $89.11.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

