TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $122.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,005. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 30.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $219,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

