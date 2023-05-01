Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 92 Resources

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.54. 461,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $49.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

