Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$76.00 at CIBC

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TECK. TD Securities dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.81.

NYSE:TECK opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,126,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,129,000 after buying an additional 435,974 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

