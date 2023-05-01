Teck Resources’ (TECK) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 92 Resources

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.44. 438,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Articles

