Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$72.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.90.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

TECK.B stock opened at C$63.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$32.68 and a 12-month high of C$66.04. The stock has a market cap of C$31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.15.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.