Tenaris (NYSE:TS) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of TS stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,062,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 1,200.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 736,367 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 102.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 622,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

