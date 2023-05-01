Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.115-1.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Tennant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$4.50 EPS.

Tennant Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $76.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Tennant has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $76.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.61. Tennant had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tennant

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $158,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,025.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tennant by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after acquiring an additional 35,440 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 509,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,352,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tennant by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

