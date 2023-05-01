Tenset (10SET) Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges

Tenset (10SET) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Tenset token can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market capitalization of $102.35 million and $70,433.82 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,303,436 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

