Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. Teradyne has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $114.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Teradyne by 51.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.