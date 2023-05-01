Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $46.00. 1,737,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,538. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Terex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Terex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Terex by 50.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.