Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $323.07 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Terra has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00004387 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $323.07 million and approximately $23.53 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003816 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001487 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 263,452,714 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

