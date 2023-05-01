Tether Price Tops $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003601 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $81.71 billion and $28.70 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,090,638,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,718,117,573 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

